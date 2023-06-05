The City of Madisonville will present its next outdoor movie this Saturday, June 10, at the Dr. Festus Claybon Park football field.
Those in attendance will get the opportunity to watch “Sonic 2.” The movie is free to the public. There will also be free glow in the dark items for the youngsters.
In addition to the free movie, there will also be vendors on site selling an assortment of items ranging from food to handmade crafts.
The city will present another free movie opportunity on May 20 at Elmer Kelley Stadium following the Madisonville Miners game. That night fans will get the chance to see “A League of their Own” on the big screen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.