Winter weather wreaked havoc on many events this week forcing several changes to plans.
Among the casualties was the much-anticipated Tapping New Opportunities event scheduled for Tuesday and hosted by the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
But Chamber President Libby Spencer said a new date has already been agreed upon. The inside look a the bourbon business in western Kentucky has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ballard Convention Center.
“I think it will go off without a hitch,” said Spencer of the event originally scheduled for Feb. 16.
Spencer said when making calls to let people know the event had been rescheduled, everyone was excited to hear that it will still take place.
The program will include owners of Casey Jones Distillery and The Bard Distillery speaking on the impact of bourbon in the area.
“It is going to be a fun event,” said Spencer.
She said there are roughly 23 tickets left. Tickets are $20 for Chamber members and $35 for non-chamber members. The cost does include food and beverages. To purchase a ticket, call 270-821-3435 or email president@hopkinschamber.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.