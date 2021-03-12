Mahr Park’s playground project continues to make progress this week as workers are nearing completion the sod and dirt work needed for the grounds to house the equipment.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the weather is a big factor completing the next steps.
“The trees have been installed, and the sod will be done by the end of this week,” said Cotton. “We hope to have the dirt work started in the next couple of weeks as long as the weather permits.”
Following those steps, the playground equipment will then be installed, according to Cotton.
“The equipment is already at Mahr Park,” he said. “It is ready to be installed.”
The equipment was delivered by Integrity Recreation Concepts in Owensboro, and includes two custom log rope net climbers, one giant rope swing, six full round steppers, one nest swing, one double belt swing and more.
Cotton said the feedback has been positive for the changes going on at Mahr Park.
Also at the park, a bridge has been installed for the pollinator garden.
“We have been able to get a bridge put in for the pollinator garden to allow access over across the ditch towards the back of the park,” Cotton said. “There is a super nice pollinator garden that was started with the Mahr Park Trust when they paid for the pollinator garden, and then we came in and completed the bridge.”
