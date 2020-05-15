While stuck at home with nothing better to do during this time of isolation, a Browning Springs Middle School student learned how to make face masks and has sold over 1,000 since April 4.
Emma Gordon, a 13-year old who her mother describes as a creative soul, is always painting or sewing or cooking something.
Her mom, Heather Gordon, a teacher at Pride Elementary School, encouraged Emma to learn how to make a face mask after watching an online tutorial.
“She totally ignored me, and then several days later, at almost 11 o’clock at night, she decided that was the time to do it,” said Gordon. “She did it, it took her 45 minutes, she came in, and she’s like, ‘I got one done,’ and it was near perfect.”
Gordon said she posted a picture of Emma’s mask and started receiving feedback from close friends and family asking for one.
Gordon said she and Emma quickly realized they had gotten themselves into something.
Their dining room table is now a mask-making production area, with fabrics, elastics and threads. Each mask takes anywhere from 4 to 15 minutes. Because of the demand, Emma’s current turnaround time for an order is between five to seven days.
While making a mask at her station recently, Emma wore a blue shirt that a former teacher gave her, and across it reads, “I became a mask maker because your life is worth the time.”
Emma said she wants to donate some of her profits, so she is going to give $500 to Backpack Blessings, which is the weekend feeding program through Hopkins County Schools Family Resource Center.
“I wanted to donate some of it because that’s why I originally started doing this, just to help people,” she said.
Emma has also chosen to donate over 100 masks in the community.
With all of the purchases coming in, Gordon said they started a Facebook page called “Auntie Em’s,” where people have been able to place an order and choose their mask’s fabric.
Two of their most significant orders were for 100 masks each. One was from a construction company in Tennessee, and another was a health care-related facility in Madisonville.
“When I realized a construction company is reaching out to a 13-year-old girl in Kentucky because masks are unavailable, I knew we had something,” said Gordon.
Orders for Emma’s masks have come from all over the country — from California to Illinois and from West Virginia to Minnesota.
Years from now, Emma said she hopes to look back at what she’s done and the impact she’s been able to have on her community and across the country.
“It’s cool to see how me just sitting here sewing and giving the masks to people is affecting so many people all across the states,” she said.
After the need for masks slows, Emma hopes to continue her entrepreneurial path by selling jams and salsas at the local farmers market from items grown in her garden. Since third grade, Emma has been active in 4-H, where she learned to sew and fell in love with gardening.
Gordon said that a year ago, the garden was just an idea, but because of the income from the masks, they now have two 10-foot troughs in their backyard and are growing tomatoes and onions and other items.
Face masks from Emma cost $3 for solid and basic patterns, and more elaborate designs or those with characters on them are $5.
Orders can be made on the “Auntie Em’s” Facebook page, which can be found through Gordon’s profile. Once the order is placed, they will contact the buyer through a personal message to confirm, and then the buyer can choose to pay in person or through Paypal.
Once the mask is made, the Gordons will put it in an individually marked bag and place it outside in a pick-up box, where there is also a place to drop off money. Gordon said they do this to limit contact between themselves and the buyers.
One of the best parts of making the masks is seeing the people who buy them, said Emma.
“Sometimes, I’m just sitting here sewing, and then it’s people that I know that have ordered from me, and we sit here and talk through the screen,” she said.
