Projects going on across the school district were the focus of last night’s Hopkins County School Board meeting.
The Southside Addition Project, which will be used to convert Southside Elementary from a K-5 into a K-8 school, had several things that needed to be handled by the school board, including approval of design documents.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said approving the design documents is the step before the construction documents.
“Where all those individual spaces which were approved the last time we had document approvals,” he said. “Those spaces are much more defined and more specified on what will be in those spaces and what those spaces are going to look like.”
He said these design documents are the precursor to the construction, or bidding, documents, which will come up at a later date.
Eventually South Hopkins Middle School will be consolidated into the new addition at neighboring Southside.
The school board also approved LE Gregg to do the geotechnical testing and special inspections for the Southside project. This helps to make sure there are no surprises once construction starts.
Another big item on the agenda was declaring Earlington Elementary as surplus to the needs of the district.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said once the building is declared surplus, then they can call in an appraiser to determine the value of the building before the school board takes bids to sell.
Cline said with the board’s approval, this is the first step in the process, and to do the next step, getting an appraiser, they have to declare it surplus.
The school board declared Earlington Elementary surplus by a unanimous vote. School board member John Osborne was not present for the meeting or the vote.
The school board also heard the second reading of the policy updates for the 2023-24 school year. Osborne was absent from the meeting and for the vote.
In other news, the school board:
• recognized Hopkins County Day Treatment Principal Nathan Howton for receiving the 2022-2023 Russell W. Behanan KECSAC Outstanding Administrator of the Year award
• approved payment invoices to A&K Construction for $184,780 and to AAA Systems for $28,000 for work on the new Hanson Elementary School
• approved to declare a 2002 Kubota L4300DT tractor as surplus
• approved preschool tuition proposal for the 2023-2024 school year for those who do not qualify for KERA preschool services at $150 per month for one session, four days per week
• approved to amend student worker preschool bus monitor, a classified job description
• approved memorandum of agreement contract with the Commonwealth of Kentucky for Career and Technical Education Funds
• approved the 2023-2024 GMAP District Funding Assurances
• approved to accept insurance quote from EMC and KEMI, provide by Riddle Insurance
• approved the organization chart for the 2023-2024 school year
• approved professional services agreements for soft drink beverage vending and West Hopkins Wastewater Treatment finishing
The next meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17 at the Central Administrative Office.
