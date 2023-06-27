HCS 1

Hopkins County School Superintendent Amy Smith, right, recognizes Hopkins County Day Treatment Principal Nathan Howton for receiving the 2022-2024 Russell W. Behanan KECSAC Outstanding Administrator of the Year award during Monday night's meeting of the Hopkins County School Board.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

Projects going on across the school district were the focus of last night’s Hopkins County School Board meeting.

The Southside Addition Project, which will be used to convert Southside Elementary from a K-5 into a K-8 school, had several things that needed to be handled by the school board, including approval of design documents.

