The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be hosting a First Aid/CPR course March 4, 2023, from 9a.m. — 2p.m., at the YMCA, located at 150 YMCA Dr. in Madisonville.
The course is aimed to better prepare community members with the confidence and skills to respond to life threatening emergencies through hands on training. Participants will learn how to recognize and respond to distressingly common emergencies, such as choking, heart attack, cardiac arrest, stroke, and more.
“Preparing individuals to respond to emergencies is an excellent way to honor our commitment to improve our community’s health and well-being,” Josiah Staggs, Aquatics Director for the Hopkins County YMCA said. “We have not offered this course since before COVID so we are looking forward to hosting it.”
This course is open to the public and the price is $100 for members and $120 for non-members. There is space for 12 participants in a session, and participants must be at least 12 years of age or older.
Upon completion of this course you will be First Aid/CPR/AED Certified with the American Red Cross for two years. The course name is Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED and as the name implies participants will be learning and practicing life-saving skills involving adults, children, and infants.
For more information please reach out to Josiah Staggs directly, 270-821-9622.
