The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be hosting a First Aid/CPR course March 4, 2023, from 9a.m. — 2p.m., at the YMCA, located at 150 YMCA Dr. in Madisonville.

The course is aimed to better prepare community members with the confidence and skills to respond to life threatening emergencies through hands on training. Participants will learn how to recognize and respond to distressingly common emergencies, such as choking, heart attack, cardiac arrest, stroke, and more.

