The phrase “A pot of gold at the end of the rainbow” inspired United Way of the Coalfield’s March door prize fundraiser that ends on Wednesday.
United Way Vice President Jennifer Hatcher said because of the pandemic, they can’t hold indoor functions or have fundraiser events, so she decided they could hold a fundraiser virtually.
The idea for the fundraiser is to generate traffic to the United Way website so people can look at the 12 different agencies United Way supports like the Salvation Army, CASA, Impact Mentoring and more, she said.
“Times are tough, and we are still seeing and feeling the impact of the pandemic,” Hatcher said. “The website offers you a chance to make a difference through donations to your community and your agencies.”
The fundraiser started on March 3 and will end at noon on St. Patrick’s Day. For every $10 donation made, individuals get their name entered for a chance to win a door prize.
Hatcher thought having the fundraiser end on St. Patrick’s Day brought a little festivity to the effort.
Office manager Dee Padgett said all the entry names will be put into a roll cage, and the winner will be chosen by someone who has not purchased a ticket.
Padgett said she and Hatcher are still putting the door prize together, but it will be valued at over $100 and will include different items like a gift certificate to a local restaurant, a chamber check and some bath and body items.
“We will be getting more items this weekend,” she said.
Executive Director Don Howerton said this year’s campaign goal is $240,000, which is drastically reduced from last year’s campaign.
“We knew COVID was influencing this and we are not at $240,000,” he said. “This is one of the many efforts we are doing to make up the difference.”
Hatcher said the fundraiser is not only an effort to get community members to donate, but to all showcase how the United Way assists locally.
“We want to let you see what is available through our website and our communities there,” Hatcher said.
She hopes the community will visit the website even after Wednesday because United Way will have fundraisers, door prizes, silent auctions and raffles throughout the year.
“There are going to be a lot of fun things, and we want to make sure they come and check out the website,” said Hatcher.
To participate in the fundraiser or to get more information on the agencies United Way of the Coalfield supports, visit https://unitedwayofthe coalfield.org/donations/.
