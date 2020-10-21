The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Ronald Winningham, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuan, possession of synthetic drugs and tampering with physical evidence.
Tara Polly, 43, of Earlington, was charged Monday with contempt of court.
Catherine Crabtree, 58, of Maceo, was charged Monday with theft by deception.
Richard Crabtree, 57, of Maceo, was charged Monday with theft by deception.
Anthony Bowles, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Donald Hart, 50, of Nebo, was charged Friday with non-payment of court costs.
Shaquille Jernigan, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with contempt of court.
Corbin Wright, 31, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Arthur Brasher, 64, of Nortonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.