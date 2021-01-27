The Learning Space — or tutoring service — at Madisonville Community College hasn’t been as busy as it normally would be amid the pandemic, but that could be changing, in the virtual sense, at least.
To help students get back on track or caught up due to the constraints of virtual learning, the college will be offering free livestream assistance throughout the spring semester in addition to the normal tutoring services.
The livestreams will be offered primarily on Wednesdays where students can pick up study tips, help with formatting papers, common grammatical errors to avoid and subject specific tips, said PJ Woodside, coordinator of tutoring services at the college.
MCC has offered webinars in the past but found students are reluctant to drop in and out of webinars so they decided to rebrand the assistance as livestreams, she said.
When students join the livestream, the camera and sound are off, but they can turn them on if they choose.
“People can just pop in and watch, then pop out. They don’t have to participate. If they want to ask questions, they can chat in the chat box and we will answer their questions,” said Woodside.
The help is not just for students having trouble with classes, but also can be utilized for students wishing to raise their grades, said Woodside.
“We are solely here to help students be successful in their classes,” said Woodside.
If a student needs to have a B average to get into a program, the learning space can help them raise that grade and get to the next level, she said, the space is not just for those who may be failing a class.
Tutors are also available at different times throughout the week to accommodate students schedules, said Woodside. Both former and current students offer tutoring services currently.
The livestreams are posted as events on MCC’s Facebook page. The link and number are in the information section of the event.
The livestreams are from 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. on Wednesdays.
For more information on the livestreams or tutoring, call 270-824-1718 or email md-thelearningspace@kctcs.edu.
