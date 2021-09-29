The Mahr Park Arboretum is working on setting up ways for the public to help the park get to a Level II Aboretum through tree donations.
According to Mahr Park Arboretum Director Ashton Robinson, the park is currently a Level I Arboretrum accredited through ArbNet, which is a global network of arboretums that helps the parks meet their institutional goals.
“To become a Level I Arboretum, we had to meet specific criteria set forth,” said Robinson.
The criteria included an Arboretum plan, an organizational group, a collection of 25 species of trees or woody plants, staff and volunteers and public events and educational programs.
“With the help of U.S. Department foresters Matt Strong and Chris Oelsschlanger, we have been working toward our Level II Arboretum status,” she said.
There’s a whole new set of criteria to go along with Level II, including having a minimum of 100 species of trees or woody plants identified at the arboretum.
Currently, the arboretum is now at 20 trees or woody plants identified, and the park is allowing the public to help increase the tree list eventually as they continue to figure out what the park needs to have.
“We are creating a tree donor program for people to be able to fund a tree for planting,” said Robinson. “We will have a specific list of trees that will go toward our Arboretum status and record this data.”
To donate a tree and be a part of the upcoming reforestation plans, Robinson asks that you either email mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com or call 270-584-9017.
