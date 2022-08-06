Several businesses in Downtown Madisonville decided to hold a Summer Sale Days to help get rid of extra stock and to bring people downtown.
Misty Pollard, co-owner of The Mark of Distinction, said the event went phenomenally well.
“It was a very good turnout,” she said. “What we didn’t sell, we donated to the local Goodwill.”
Every customer who bought something from all the participating stores had a punch card, and Pollard said it looked like everyone’s punch cards were full when they came into the Mark.
She said it looked as though more new people came into the shop than there had been before to see what the store was about.
“That is my goal to have this place be open for everyone to shop at,” said Pollard. “I want everyone to shop here.”
Joanna Odum, the owner of Falcon Creek Boutique, said she thought the sale days went great.
“Thursday was our biggest day, but we were still busy Friday and Saturday,” she said.
The sale seemed to get a lot more business to some of the lesser known stores like American Honey, which is off Union Street.
“That is what it is all about is helping each other,” said Odum.
Falcon Creek also got a lot of new customers during the sale. She said she was getting calls from people in Greenville asking when the store closes.
Pollard and Odum said they would like to participate in the sale again next year since it was such a success this year.
