Hopkins County Schools Employees of the Year for 2020-2021 were honored Wednesday during #TeamHopkins Day activities. Those honored include, front row from left, High School Teacher of the Year — Micki Clark, Madisonville North Hopkins High School; Secretary of the Year — Marjorie Strader, Madisonville North Hopkins High School; Elementary Teacher of the Year — Barbara Stoltz, Grapevine Elementary; Food Service Employee of the Year — Heather Dunlap, Earlington Elementary School; Transportation Employee of the Year — Dennis Hart; back row from left, Administrator of the Year — Brandon McClain, principal of Jesse Stuart Elementary School; Facilities Management Employee of the Year — Kenneth Ashby, West Hopkins; Middle School Teacher of the Year — Kia Zieba, James Madison Middle School; and Classified Support Service Employee of the Year — Dana Byrum, Hopkins County Central High School. The Central Office Employee of the Year Award winner Dana Nance is not pictured.

 Submitted photo

