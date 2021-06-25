After seeing other communities divided because of differences, Bishop Cedric Cartwright decided to create a “Unity in the Community” event on Saturday at Dr. Festus Claybon Park.
Cartwright, from Holy Temple Church of God in Christ International, said the event is a day everyone in the surrounding area can come together to promote togetherness and oneness.
“Forgetting about the different barriers or different backgrounds and just seeing everyone as one on this day,” he said.
The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. with representatives from the African American Coalition, the NAACP and several churches in attendance, he said.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton will also be speaking at the event.
“Starting at noon, we will have an opening prayer and an introduction of what is going to be happening,” said Cartwright. “After that, different churches will speak, and there will be singing, praising and worshiping throughout the day.”
He said food will be available for anyone who comes to the event. There will be no cost for anything at the unity day event.
The Hopkins County Health Department will also be at the park to offer all three COVID-19 vaccinations — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to the community — he said.
Bill McReynolds, president of the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County, said he thinks the unity day is a great idea.
“I don’t think you can ever overdue unity in today’s world,” he said.
The African-American Coalition will have a booth set up giving away different treats, holding a membership drive and voter registration, he said.
“Hopefully, everyone will show up, eat, drink, be merry and have fun,” said McReynolds.
Cartwright said the event is important because there are differences in the community, and he wants people to understand that we are all stronger and better together than apart.
“We want to knock down those walls and let everyone know that you are important,” he said. “No matter where you come from, no matter your background, you are important and we are together in this.”
McReynolds said Saturday is expected to be a little warm and humid, but he anticipates a fun day for everyone in the community.
