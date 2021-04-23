Although it looks like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be back in use in the near future, Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said she will wait for advice from the Kentucky Department of Public Health before reintroducing the shot locally.
“We are just going to wait and see what the Department of Health wants us to do because I haven’t gotten anything from them,” she said.
The Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack and the Health Department’s medical director will look at the recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Beach said, and based on those findings, they will recommend whether or not to go forward with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot was paused on April 13 after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed blood clots, including one who died, according to published reports.
Beach said the blood clot problems were less than one in a million and are still a very low risk.
“Actually, COVID-19 has a significant risk of blood clots,” she said.
When the vaccine was placed on pause, the Health Department had about 300 doses in the freezer. Beach said her staff marked it for non-use at that time.
Before the pause, the vaccine was very popular because it was one shot and made from adenovirus, which is not new technology, said Beach, who has not heard from the community on how they feel about taking the vaccine again.
“If we are recommended to use it again from the Department of Public Health, then I will let people make an informed decision about that,” said Beach.
She said many medications have side effects, and people will need to take into account the risks from the vaccine versus the risk of COVID-19.
“If we are giving it again, we will let people know the risk involved, and they can make their choice,” said Beach.
She said the Health Department still has plenty of the Moderna vaccine..
To schedule a vaccine appointment with the Health Department, visit https://www.hopkinscohealthdept.com/corona virus-vaccination-infor mation/. Updates can also be found on the health department’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/hopkinscounty healthdept.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.