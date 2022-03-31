An early morning attempted traffic stop Wednesday turned into a pursuit through two counties, and resulted in the arrest of two on drug charges.
According to a release by Madisonville Police Department, just before 7 a.m., officers observed a 2009 Chevrolet Impala near Island Ford Road. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Whiteside County in Illinois.
When officers initiated a stop of the car, the driver swerved toward one of the MPD cruisers and sped away. The vehicle then fled north on Interstate 69 before exiting near Hanson, the report states.
Madisonville Police pursued the vehicle into McLean County where they were assisted in the chase by McLean County Sheriff’s deputies and Kentucky State Police. The vehicle pursuit ended when the Impala wrecked near Livermore, according to the release.
The driver, Ethan Seidel, 32 of Rock Falls, IL, and passenger, Melissa Zigler, 40 of Tampico, IL, both exited the car and escaped on foot. After a brief running pursuit, both were apprehended. Neither sustained injuries during the chase, and both refused medical treatment on the scene.
A search of the stolen vehicle turned up substances suspected to be methamphetamine and crack cocaine, the report reads.
Seidel was charged with receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zigler was charged with receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or evading police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were taken to the Hopkins County Jail where they await bond decisions and to be scheduled for arraignment in Hopkins District Court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.