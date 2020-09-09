Madisonville Police Department
‘The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday.
Jeremy Hamby, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with driving DUI suspended license and rear license not illuminated.
Sabrina Terry, 33, of Earlington, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (cocaine) and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Jovawn Steeples, 26, of Earlington, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
Austin Skimehorn, 19, of White Plains, was charged Friday with failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
Katrina Davis, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear.
Skyler Hawkins, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree fleeing police, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree wanton endangerment and failure to appear.
James Cochrane, 27, of Providence, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Christopher McKay, 34, of Providence, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Troy Melton, 56, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Xzavior Minton, 18, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
Daniel Wisdom, 39, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Stephen Britto, 66, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with non-payment of court costs.
William Sharp Jr., 33, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs.
Richard Vannoy, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with contempt of court.
Bryan Williams, 29, of Manitou, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday.
Joyce Stallworth, 52, of Earlington, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Tammy McGregor, 41, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
Floyd C. Humphries Jr., 58, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Mark A. Epley, 55, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with contempt of court.
Joey L. Colson, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana. Colson was also served a Hopkins County complaint warrant for receiving stolen property.
Saibra L. Higbee, 26, of Nortonville, was charged with second-degree burglary, drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.