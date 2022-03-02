After nearly 15 years of debate on building a sports complex in Madisonville, the decision has been made, and the green light has been given by both the Madisonville City Council and the Hopkins County Fiscal Court to move forward with the project, which is estimated to cost around $13.9 million.
During Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, magistrates cast their vote to give final approval for a bid from A&K Construction of Paducah, the company that will build the facility. City council members approved the joint venture in a meeting last week.
Magistrate Billy Parrish of Nebo was the only elected official from either group to vote against moving forward with the project.
Concerned citizens came forward to voice their opinions and concerns, with the main focus on how the sports complex will be funded.
“We have quite a few options of how to pay for this,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said. “This will help the county grow and change. We can sit still and die or we can try to things and maybe grow. We have coal severance money, money from ARPA, money in the budget, tourism money, there are several different avenues to pay for this and now is the time.”
Magistrate Charlie Beshears shared his concerns as well, despite voting yes.
“A lot of the payment would be used by the COVID-19 money, ARPA, coal severance, and other monies,” he said. “Of course everyone in the back country would like a blacktop road, and one of the big problems I had with this project was how we are going to pay for it. We are trying to rebuild Dawson Springs too. But from an economic standpoint, the bottom line is, it is good for Madisonville, and if it is good for Madisonville, it is good for Hopkins County.”
There are many different finance plan options, according to Whitfield, with the ten year fixed rate being the favorable option. The payments will never change, unless they choose to pay more to try to get it paid off early.
Magistrate Hannah Myers explained that there are five different pots of money that are available to pay for this hefty project, weighing in over $14 million. There is a partnership with the city of Madisonville, tourism money, the borrowing aspect which comes into play, the coal severance money, money that has been in the budget for this for years, and of course, savings.
“We are going to be getting more coal severance money coming up in the next two years,” Myers said. “Yes, we have had two hard years, but we have a system setup and now is the time, it is not going to cost us any more. ARPA money will be a last ditch effort to help pay.”
With mixed reactions from those in attendance, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield ended council with, “The sports complex that we have been talking about for 15 years is going to move forward.”
The facility will be built in the Mid Town Commons development after years of exploration and expenses in other areas, including around $1 million was previously invested on infrastructure and dirt work on the 100-acre lot behind the West Kentucky Archery Complex. The joint city/county team also looked at property adjacent to the YAA athletic complex, but that land was in a flood zone.
More news to come on when the dirt work will be completed and when the next phase of this project will get started.
