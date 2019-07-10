Back in Time

As the caption on this photo indicates, this appears to be "an old Kentucky saw mill," but the details of the location of the mill and the individuals pictured are unclear. The photo, submitted by Patricia Hibbs, comes from her father, Frank Berry. Hibbs believes the mill was located within the county. If you have any information relaed to this photo, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-editor.com. Tammie Houston recently emailed in regarding a picture from the former West Hopkins High School that ran in the July 5 edition of The Messenger. Houston knew all but one of those pictured. She identified Rani Aldridge, Scott Lyles, Cory Davis, Tana Aldridge and Rickey Howton. She was unsure of one young lady in the picture but thought her last name to be Lyles as well.

