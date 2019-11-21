After several judges said no and one Hopkins County official decided to take things slow, one man's bid for circuit judge is a firm yes.
Longtime Madisonville attorney Chris Oglesby says he plans to apply for the seat being vacated by retiring Circuit Judge James Brantley. He's the first person to confirm interest in the job.
"I've been practicing law in Madisonville and Hopkins County for a little over 20 years," Oglesby said. "I would love to serve as a judge."
Oglesby added he's handled both civil and criminal cases during his career.
Oglesby ran for Hopkins County District Judge in 2010 but lost to Bill Whitledge by about 700 votes. His background
See Oglesby/Page A2
also includes time as chief prosecutor in the Hopkins County Attorney's Office.
"I believe there's no challenge that you can't overcome," Oglesby said.
Brantley will retire Tuesday, Dec. 31, after 13 years as circuit court judge and 26 years in private law practice. State rules say once his vacancy is posted, people can begin applying or offering candidates by filling out a questionnaire with the Kentucky chief justice.
All current Hopkins County judges have said they will not pursue Brantley's seat. County Attorney Byron Hobgood told The Messenger last week that he expects to make a decision in January on whether he'll seek the job.
