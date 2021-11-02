The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Mark A. Stewart, of Madisonville, was served with a bench warrant, October 26, and charged for failure to appear in court for the fifth time.
Troy Bowling, of Dawson Springs, was served with a bench warrant, October 26, and charged for failure to appear in court for the second time.
Lonnell J. Holloway, of Henderson, was charged, October 27, with theft by unlawful taking.
