Teachers tend to spend a lot of their own money on school supplies to get their classrooms ready for the year and to keep it stocked throughout the year.
One of the groups from the 2020 Leadership Hopkins County class decided to create a Teacher Locker to allow teachers to ‘shop’ for supplies for free.
Eydie Tate, Hopkins County Schools CFO and a leadership member, said the idea came from another member Wade Walters, from U.S. Bank.
“I think it was his idea, and it grew from there, so we started looking around,” she said.
They looked at examples of Teacher Lockers from other school districts and asked teachers here in the county what their top 10 supply items they need most.
“We found out what they really needed and tried to start stocking it with those supplies,” said Tate.
They have pencils, highlighters, sharpie markers, paper, notebooks, glue, headphones, dry erase markers, germ-x, Lysol wipes, Kleenexes, and student pencil boxes.
Tate said COVID-19 hit right as the project was getting off the ground. Now, they are so excited to have it open for teachers to shop.
Michael Powers, president of the Hopkins County Education Association, speaking for all certified members of the HCEA, said they are very thankful someone took it upon themselves to create this.
“We are just thankful for what they have done for us,” he said.
The Teacher Locker is located inside the Kentucky Education Association. Tate said they plan to put the school names on the lockers in the store so teachers can call ahead, and Cassandra Stringer, an associate of KEA, can prepare a bag for them and place it in the locker.
“If she is not available, then they can come to the locker and get what they ordered,” said Tate.
The Leadership group is hoping this helps take some of the burden off teachers paying for school supplies out of their own pocket.
For information, call the KEA at 270-824-0320. The KEA is at 755 Industrial Road in Madisonville.
