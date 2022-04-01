Creating a legacy and making an impact in other students’ lives is what the Hopkins County Central Legacy Leaders are all about.
Colton Browning, a junior at Central and a Legacy Leader, said they are attempting to have an impact on their school, their community, and those around them.
“We are going to leave a legacy behind us,” he said.
Legacy Leaders was started as a way to improve the climate and culture in the school. Sarah Sowders, a member of the Legacy Board, said the best way to do that was to involve the students.
“We went from a place of not scoring so well to being so focused on doing well that we kind of forgot how to just be happy and make school fun again,” she said
Lauren Wood, also a Legacy Board member, said legacy was started in the 2015-2016 school year with about 20 students, and in seven years it has grown to have almost 75 student members.
Legacy Board member Sarah Tyson said one of the major goals of Legacy Leaders is to make all the students feel like they are involved and are a part of the Hopkins County Central family.
“We really go above and beyond and out of our way to make sure every student is recognized in some form or fashion during the school year,” she said.
Browning said they do Legacy Awards, where they recognize students for doing different things like just being kind.
“It is based on student submissions, where they see someone doing something good, and they want to recognize a fellow student for that,” he said.
Alyssa Blanchard, a junior and Legacy member, said they also do a lot of community-based services like raising money for the Travis Manion Foundation, Central’s Youth Service Center, and Bowl for Kid’s Sake.
“We have done a lot of those programs, and we have done a lot with the community with that,” she said.
The Legacy Leaders also helped with Earlington’s Fall Fun Day. When COVID-19 prevented them from having their normal Fall Festival, many of the Legacy Leaders helped by covering booths and games.
“It was interesting to see the little kids and be a leader to them as well as a leader within the school,” said Blanchard. “I think that is really important.”
Isaac Williams, a junior and Legacy member, said something he enjoys doing with the group is the Birthday Brigade.
“At the end of the month, we recognize everyone that had birthdays in the month, and we go around with a card, and we give them Little Debbie cakes and pencils with Happy Birthday,” he said.
It is a way for them to let other students know the Legacy Leaders know they are there and a way to recognize them in the school, he said.
Along with recognizing students, they also recognize teachers and have a Teacher of the Month Award.
“Taking the time of recognizing everyone here and making sure everyone knows that we know they are there and we care about them,” said Browning.
Legacy Leaders not only help other students and teachers feel part of the community, but it helps the Leaders themselves break out of their shells and gain some confidence.
Ashtyn McGaw, a junior and Legacy member, said being part of Legacy has helped her break out of her shell.
“When I came into Central my freshman year, I was really shy,” she said. “I didn’t know how I was going to be able to have an outlet at school and use something to express myself. This has allowed me to do that, but also give back to the community.”
She said it is more than just a group of students in school, it is teaching them how they can go out into the real world and become better individuals.
Blanchard agreed and said when she came from West Hopkins School, she didn’t know very many kids.
“I joined in freshman year after Christmas, and I feel like it really brought me around a lot of positive role models,” she said. “I got to meet kids who were active in the school and who weren’t afraid to walk into the guidance counselor’s office and say, ‘I want to do this with the school.’ ”
She said it was inspiring to her as a freshman and has helped her become the person she is today.
Ellie Larkins, a junior at Central, said being part of Legacy Leaders has taught her how to be a leader, how to mentor younger students, and how to volunteer in the community.
Legacy Leaders has students from sophomore to seniors involved throughout the year, and after Christmas, they open it up for freshmen to join and get an idea of what they do.
Browning said the group brings together all grade levels to help step up and lead the school. It shows that no matter what grade you are in you can help in the community.
“We have seniors, juniors, sophomores. We have everybody present to be a part of making a difference here,” he said.
Williams said it also allows for different perspectives because each grade may be going through something different, and it allows everyone to voice their opinions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.