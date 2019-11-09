You don't have to understand Common Core math to know that fewer families living in your communities equates to fewer students in your schools.
A declining population in Hopkins County has trickled down into the schools -- and fewer kids means fewer dollars.
Numbers show a decrease of 490 students since the start of the 2012-13 school year for the 13 schools within the district, according to figures provided by school administrators. The student population peaked seven years ago with 6,935 students listed across the county, but as of 2019-20, students now number 6,445.
The state establishes a per-pupil amount of funding for each budget cycle through a fund called Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK).
In 2016, the Hopkins County
see schools/page a4
Board of Education's SEEK funding totaled $28.4 million, compared to a $27.7 million that was approved for 2019. The school's total budget is nearly $78 million for the current school year.
So, what does all of this mean? The answer may be as complicated as the numbers.
"Over the last four years, our SEEK has declined by $668,000," said the district's Director of Finance and Business Eydie Tate. "This is driven by so many factors, but the student population is the main driving factor."
To offset the district's budgetary decline in funding, cuts and sacrifices have been made, said officials.
Between certified staff (teachers) and classified staff (non-teachers), the district has cut 45 positions in that time frame. Tate said those cuts have offset the loss to the general fund's budget.
While trends seem to point to a continued decline in population in Madisonville and the county, District Superintendent Deanna Ashby said the local issues are not unique to Hopkins County
Between families moving away to parents finding alternative forms of education through private and home-schooling, there is a decline in most rural counties in the state, she said.
"There are probably more private schools in the area then what we had in the past," she said. "We've got about 192 kids that are going to private schools in Hopkins County, and then we have 234 students that are home-schooled."
Ashby also pointed to reduction of mining jobs as a factor.
"I think that the majority of the mines have moved out of Hopkins County at this point," she said. "I know there have been some families that have relocated completely to other states, like Illinois."
If a continued decline in the student population occurs, Ashby said the board has several options, including the possibility of consolidation.
"We haven't made any official decisions that they're going to consolidate anything," she said. "It's an option if you continue on a steady decline, you would certainly consider that. If you compare the number of campuses that we have to some of the other districts our size, in many of those cases, we have more campuses."
Last month, J.W. Durst, the board's president, discussed consolidation as a real possibility moving forward. He said the district has 15 different structures they maintain, many of which are becoming aged.
"We are really doing our due diligence to find ways that we can reduce expenses on operations and facilities," Durst said at that time.
School officials have elected to move forward with plans to build a new elementary school in Hanson to replace the nearly-100-year-old structure currently in use. As part of that construction, Durst has mentioned the possibility of building it beyond current needs in terms of size with the possibility of it housing additional students if consolidation were to occur.
Once ground is broken on the new school, completion of the project likely wouldn't take place until 2021.
Ashby said there remains several factors to take into consideration before the board gets to that point of consolidation.
"I think the current board and the future boards of education are going to have to look at trend data and look at the percentage of occupancy in a building," said Ashby. "If your capacity is at one percentage and you're far under that percentage, then you're going to have to look at what your options are - are you going to redistrict, are you going to close a campus?"
As a member of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Economic Development Board of Directors, Ashby said that she is in constant conversations with the community as they try to bring more jobs to the area through industry.
"We've also had those conversations multiple times this year already, with the mayor of Madisonville and also with the county's judge-executive about how can we attract more businesses," she said. "Because, when industry comes in, there are more families that move here, and we have more students that enroll in school, so that's the big thing."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.