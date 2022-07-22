There will be an “Art of Nature Photography Hike” this Saturday at Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville, free and open to the community, starting at 10 a.m.
Prior to the hike, there will be a brief presentation by photographer, Stephen King, at the Mahr Historic Gallery prior to the hike. King will go over different types of photography, camera basics, ways to enhance photo taking, how to capture the perfect shot and more.
“We will then explore the Arboretum in search of the perfect shot with new tips and tricks! Nature, flowers, water, and wildlife are a photographer’s dream here at Mahr Park Arboretum,” Ashton Robinson, director for Mahr Park Arboretum said.
Anyone who would like to partake is asked to meet at the Welcome Center. Everyone is strongly encouraged to bring bug spray and to wear closed-toe shoes for the hike. Please note you must bring your own camera for this event.
“The hike will last until 1 p.m. Please join us and learn more about photography and enjoy the beauty around you.”
For more information please call Mahr Park Arboretum directly, 270-584-9017.
