MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Christina R. Cloud, 34, of Providence was charged Thursday with operating a vehicle under the influence and no registration plates.
• Scotty R. Ford, 46, of Mortons Gap was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Darick D. Howton, 41, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Webster County.
• Aaron C. Leonard, 32, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth degree assault.
• Stephen M. Moore, 44, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended/revoked license.
• Christopher J. Rakestraw, 42, of Sebree was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault of a child in Webster County and a probation violation in Webster County.
• Summer N. Tucker, 35, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
