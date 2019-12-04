Whitfield hopeful region in Beshear's plans

In the eyes of most people, Kentucky has a "golden triangle" when it comes to politics. The Hopkins County judge-executive hopes he's not seeing one develop around the incoming governor.
"Is the focus going to be on the golden triangle?" Jack Whitfield Jr. wondered after Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting. "Is central Kentucky going to get all the focus from the governor's office?"
Whitfield hopes to avoid that by arranging a meeting with Gov.-Elect Andy Beshear's transition team, if not him personally. Whitfield says he's organizing a trip to Frankfort in January.
"I've talked to a few judges from western Kentucky, and we want to go talk to him," Whitfield said.
Beshear takes the oath of office as governor next Tuesday. Whitfield admitted he's concerned about a lack of people from western Kentucky on Beshear's transition team.
See Whitfield/Page A2
"I hope he looks favorably on us and wants to help us grow. And I think he will," Whitfield said.
Politicians refer to Kentucky's golden triangle as an area bounded by Louisville, Lexington and the Cincinnati suburbs. Wikipedia states that area has 54% of the commonwealth's population.
"While they may need some help, we don't want to be left out here, either," Whitfield said.
The November election results could be a factor. Beshear led Matt Bevin in only three counties west of Louisville - Hancock, Henderson and Warren. Bevin won almost 59% of the vote in Hopkins County.
Yet Whitfield, a Republican, noted the Democratic governor-elect has roots in Hopkins County. The Beshear family originates from Dawson Springs, and a funeral home there still carries the name. Beshear's campaign bus even stopped there in the final days before the November election.
"To me, it doesn't matter who's in that office," Whitfield said. "We're going to try to work with him to help Hopkins County grow."
Whitfield said his two main concerns for the Beshear administration are the future of the coal industry and western Kentucky's transportation and infrastructure.
There's no word yet on whether any Hopkins County official plans to attend the inauguration next week in Frankfort.
During Tuesday's meeting, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court:
• approved a $99,513 contract for drainage work on Beckham Roberts Road near the Madisonville airport.
• approved a cooperation agreement for the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library.
• approved the appointment of Betty Cox and Sandra Donaldson to the county's Cemetery Preservation Board.
