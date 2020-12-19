The Hopkins County Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as Baptist Health Madisonville continued its vaccination efforts for front line workers.
On Tuesday, Baptist Health received the Pfizer vaccine and started inoculating front line workers the following day. Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations coordinator for Baptist Health, said they administered 10 vaccines the first day and 120 vaccines on Thursday.
“Our staff are excited to receive it to help protect themselves, their family and their patients,” said Quinn. “They also know that they are serving as an example to show the community that they are confident in the safety of the vaccine.”
More vaccine clinics are scheduled for next week as employees continue to express an interest in taking the vaccine, she said.
Quinn said once all the employees who wish to receive the vaccine have done so, the hospital will work with the Hopkins County Health Department to reach out to others in tier 1A to start vaccinating.
“No dose will go to waste,” she said.
Denise Beach, director of the Hopkins County Health Department, said her department is responsible for tier 1A, which includes emergency management, health care workers not associated with the hospital and first responders.
Nursing homes were among the first group to receive the Pfizer vaccine with the state arranging directly with pharmacies CVS and Walgreen’s to vaccinate long-term care residents and employees, she said. Because the state took care of nursing homes directly, she said she has no information on where nursing homes are in their vaccination process.
The vaccine made by Moderna is expected to receive the same emergency use authorization given to Pfizer’s by the FDA soon with shipments expected to be sent out in the coming days.
Beach said the next group the health department will be taking care of are the schools.
“We have signed up, and we are just awaiting delivery,” she said.
Quinn understands people have some concerns about the vaccine, but she explained the first dose of the vaccine is like a primer to help the immune system create antibodies to fight the virus, while the second dose reminds the immune system.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a second shot between 21 to 28 days after the first shot is administered.
“By getting two doses, your immune system gets more opportunities to figure out how to counter a future infection,” said Quinn.
According to the hospitals website, there are a few side effects of the Pfizer vaccine with people having mild short-term immune response after getting the vaccine. Side effects can include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, redness or swelling at the injection site and chills. For most people, these side effects are mild and go away in a couple of days.
As of Friday, the health department has reported 86 COVID-19 deaths and 1,545 recovered individuals since the first case was reported in the county in March. There are 741 active COVID-19 cases in the county, said Beach.
For more information on vaccines, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/index.html. You can also follow Baptist Health Madisonville on Facebook as they post information and updates.
