An act many will remember from season two of the hit talent show America’s Got Talent is coming to Madisonville next week, promising to present a one-of-a-kind show at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts that will interest animal lovers of all kinds.
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater will hit the stage at the Glema Mahr Center on Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m.
The show will feature a blend of comedy and juggling skills of the Ukrainian circus performer, Gregory Popovich, and the extraordinary talents of his performing pets. His team consists of world-class jugglers, acrobats, performers, and more than 30 performing pets including house cats, dogs, geese, white doves and parrots, all of which have been rescued from different animal shelters.
The pets love to perform their skills and stunts on stage. Some of the newer pets feature a goat duo Kurt and Helgo, and a special guest star, Mr. Diamond, the miniature Shetland horse.
Tickets range in price from $15-$25, and children ages 12 and under are half price. For more information on the performance or to purchase tickets in advance, visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com or call 270-821-2787.
