A weekend fire inside a shed west of downtown Madisonville left damage to two surrounding buildings. No one was hurt.
“We’re assuming a lawnmower had something to do with it,” Major Henry Strader said Monday.
A fire department report says crews found the shed fully burning around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at 65 N. Madison St. It took about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.
“The resident had mowed his lawn earlier in the afternoon,” Strader said. But he noted the shed’s location at the back of the property made it hard to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire.
A home to the north and a storage building to the south of the shed had melted siding because of the fire.
The shed is considered a total loss, valued at $10,000. The buildings around it have damage estimated at $1,000 each.
