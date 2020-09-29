Madisonvile Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
Samuel Holeman, 26, of Nebo, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary and second-degree escape.
William Lanigan, 56, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO and two counts of failure to appear.
Brandon Menzies, 28, of Holladay, Tennessee, was charged Friday with public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, fourth-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.
Eric Harris, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal trespassing.
Courtney Williams, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree bail jumping.
Lacie Turner, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with two counts of theft by deception.
Milford Thomas, 50, of Auburn, was charged Friday with theft by failure to make required disposition of property and two counts of failure to appear.
Alexis Vannoy, 18, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Alicia Lonsberry, 27, of Madisonville, was charged with failure to appear.
