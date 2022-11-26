If you are looking to get out and enjoy a show fit for the entire family, the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts and the Children’s Center for Dance Education (CCDE) will be bringing A Children’s Nutcracker to the stage, Friday, December 2, at 7 p.m.
Local dancers join CCDE dancers to celebrate this timeless holiday classic, leading the audience from a magical Christmas party to the dreamy Land of Sweets.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.