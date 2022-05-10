The Madisonville Community College announced its 2022 annual NISOD Excellence Award recipients Dr. Betsy Allen, Craig Dixon, and Temesia Perdue.
The award recognizes men and women each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said Dr. Allen, Craig, and Temesia are very deserving of this recognition.
“They work diligently to provide opportunities to our students and have helped to create a culture of excellence on campus,” she said. “We are so proud of their work and their dedication to students.”
The NISOD award was started in 1989 in connection with a University of Texas at Austin national study of teaching excellence. The response was so positive that it became the largest and most inspiring gathering that recognizes the contributions and achievements of community and technical college faculty, administrators, and staff.
Dr. Betsy Allen is a professor of English and director of teaching and learning at the college. In addition to teaching writing and literature, she is responsible for assisting faculty in the design and implementation of active learning practices in both face-to-face and online classes.
Aaron “Craig” Dixon has been employed by the college since 2005, first as the college webmaster and later as a grants specialist. Over the past decade, he has helped secure almost $12 million in funding for the college from grantors such as the Department of Labor, the Department of Education, the Department of Agriculture, the National Science Foundation, the Health Resources and Services Administration, and the Delta Regional Authority.
Temesia Perdue has been employed at MCC since 2007. She has been in her current position as director of TRIO Student Support Services since 2016. Before that, she worked in the TRIO Talent Serch program and as the coordinator for the Ready to Work program.
Over the past 15 years, her main area of focus has been on the success of low-income, first-generation students and students with disabilities. She has assisted in or written several TRIO grants, including the currently funded SSS grant for $1.6 million over five years.
Excellence Award recipients are recognized during NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence on May 28-21, 2022. The recipients receive a specially cast, pewter medallion hung on a burnt-orange ribbon.
The names, titles, and colleges of all Excellence Award recipients are included in a special booklet that features congratulatory ads from many of the recipients’ colleges.
