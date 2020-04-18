Kentucky’s governor brought up Hopkins County again Friday evening, confirming four deaths from the coronavirus at a Madisonville nursing home.
“This facility in Hopkins County has 31 positive cases and four deaths,” Andy Beshear said near the end of his daily briefing. “It may be five by the end of today.”
Beshear said he’d received a couple of questions about Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation. His answer confirmed the location of what Hopkins County Health Director Denise Beach has called an ”outbreak” of COVID 19.
But Beach’s patient count Thursday actually was higher than what Beshear said. She reported 24 nursing home residents and nine staff members had tested positive.
That’s why a “strike force” is now on duty at Ridgewood Terrace. Dr. Wayne Lipson with Baptist Health Madisonville said Friday that “two nurses, three medical students and a nursing student” are assisting with care.
“Registered nurses will soon arrive to offer more support,” Beshear said.
Beshear seemed to connect the Ridgewood Terrace cases to the mid-March revival meeting at Star of Bethlehem Church near Dawson Springs, which he’s criticized before.
“It shows what any mass gathering, anyone, can do,” the governor said.
Beshear also reported that the death count at long-term care facilities across Kentucky increased by five Friday, to 43.
“Currently, we have 28 patients in the hospital that have COVID or possible COVID-like symptoms,” Lipson said during the daily city-county Facebook briefing.
Lipson urged people who develop potential heart problems to go to the hospital, even if they might not have the virus. In fact, scientists have found that the virus can increase the chances of a heart attack or stroke because it makes human blood thicken.
“We certainly have safety measures in place for treating all patients,” Lipson said.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hopkins County increased by six Friday, to 116. While 59 patients have recovered, the death count remained at nine. Green lights for each victim now are on the sidewalk outside the Health Department office.
Friday marked one month since Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. issued a state of emergency for Hopkins County. He shared this week how he changed from being a COVID-19 skeptic with “be like Bob” stick figures to a leader imposing a partial curfew.
“I came in on a Sunday. I was sitting at my desk. And it hit me,” Whitfield said. “The decisions I made over the next several weeks would affect not only the livelihood, but the lives of the people in this county.”
In other developments Friday related to COVID-19:
• Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first death of an inmate at Green River Correctional Complex from the virus. The victim is a 49-year-old man from Jefferson County.
• the city announced Monday’s Madisonville City Council meeting will take place via video conference at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook. Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting will be conducted the same way.
• Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton announced Victory Church will begin food deliveries next week to families in need. They’ll occur Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings from 5-6 p.m. Residents can register online at VictoryChurchKY.com.
• Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson announced on-site vehicle inspections will begin next Tuesday for vehicles purchased out-of-state or newly licensed in Kentucky. Appointments must be made by calling the sheriff’s office.
• Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern announced her office now can handle title transfers by dropbox. Details on the process are posted on the clerk’s Facebook page.
• WNLJ-FM “Missionary Radio” postponed its planned weekend fund-raising drive due to the pandemic. Competing Christian station WSOF-FM went ahead with a fundraiser in early April, and beat its $30,000 goal by more than 20%.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.