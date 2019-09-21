Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Tara Childress, 47, of Nashville was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Travis Hazelwood, 34, of Elizabethtown was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Bullitt County and failure to appear in Hardin County.
• Gevin Lemons, 26, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Henderson County.
• Lisa Lewis, 47, of Nortonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Friday:
• William N. Whitsell, 53, of Mortons Gap was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jessica Settle, 29, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault (minor injury).
