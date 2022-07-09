Those who appreciate craft beer and beer knowledge enjoyed an evening of fun and suds Thursday at The Crowded House in Madisonville, where The Madisonville Community College (MCC) featured a specialty craft beer brewed by the students and served on tap for the first time ever.
College students, brewers, family, friends and community members enjoyed the blonde ale, The Three Blonde Mice, that the MCC fermentation program students brewed for this one of a kind event.
According to The Crowded House General Manager, Ashley Sutton, the night was well received, and in one word, “slammed”.
Presented by the MCC Fermentation Science Students in collaboration with their regional partner breweries, Hopkinsville Brewing, Henderson Brewing, Dry Ground Brewing, Dam Brewhaus and Brew Bridge, it was great to be able to host the event locally in Madisonville, where the community college is located.
“This is the first event like this here. We met with instructor Mike Deal, and decided that The Crowded House being the only craft beer bar in Madisonville, it would be the perfect place to release the beer made by our local students,” Sutton said.
Three Blonde Mice, a blonde ale, was a fan favorite.
Blonde ales are very approachable to the pallet. It is an easy drinking beer that is visually appealing and has no dominating malt or hop characteristics. Known for its simplicity, blonde ales are well rounded and smooth, perfect on a hot summer night.
The Crowded House sold 120 of the Three Blonde Mice pints Thursday night alone, almost emptying the entire keg in just three hours.
“We were honored and excited to be able to support our local college and their beer brewing program,” Chris Devoto, The Crowded House Owner said. “Everyone really enjoyed a cold pint on a hot night. We had a packed house and we look forward to doing more of these events in the future.”
For more information on the event, craft beer, or how to host an event at The Crowded House, visit their Facebook page.
