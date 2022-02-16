At a special called meeting on Tuesday, the Hopkins County Board of Education unanimously approved a measure to make masking optional on school property starting Monday.
When the item was brought up, School Board Chairman Steve Faulk said the county is in a much better place now than they were even just several weeks ago.
“The last time we visited this issue, vaccinations were not available to students,” he said. “They are available now.”
The school board’s decision was met with applause from those in attendance. A parent in the audience, Patrick Clark, spoke during public comments and asked the board to follow their instincts when it came to masking.
“The choices that have been made in the past have already been made, but where we go from here will decide what side of history you guys want to be on,” he said. “The right side, that says we move forward and we go back to the way things were or do we want to continue and that is not the right answer.”
Faulk said a deciding factor was looking at other similarly sized school districts that were mask optional and seeing that they had similar COVID-19 case numbers to Hopkins County.
The mask option is only for inside school buildings and on school property. Faulk said this does not change masking on school buses.
“That is a federal mandate and the board does not control that,” he said,
While mask-wearing will be an option, students, staff, faculty, and guests can still choose to wear a mask on school grounds if they want to.
“We will still have masks available to students who need masks,” said Faulk.
The new masking optional guideline will begin on Monday for all schools in the Hopkins County School District, although schools will be out that day in honor of Presidents Day.
