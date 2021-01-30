A bond-reduction hearing for an Earlington man accused of abusing his baby in September 2019 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Herbert Harris, 38, was charged with first-degree assault and persistent felony offender on Sept. 11, 2019 after he allegedly dropped the boy on the side of a couch. The baby developed seizures that night and eventually was flown to Louisville for treatment, according to police reports. The infant was diagnosed with two brain bleeds and as many as five broken ribs.
According to previous reports, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy said Harris admitted being “too rough” with his baby on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
As of Friday afternoon, Harris remained housed in the Hopkins County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.