FRANKFORT -- Three Kentucky state senators -- two Republicans and one Democrat -- want to give police or family members the right to ask a judge to temporarily remove a gun from a potentially dangerous person.
Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey of Louisville joined Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams of Louisville and Sen. Paul Hornback, R-Shelbyville, at a news conference to say they will present legislation to the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly that would create extreme risk protection orders. They also are known as "red flag" laws.
Such laws temporarily prevent someone in crisis from buying or possessing a gun.
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump called for expansion of such laws in the wake of last weekend's mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, but U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said this week the laws are a weak response to curbing gun violence.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, this year's Democratic nominee for governor, supports the legislation. Bevin has not expressed an opinion on the issue.
Elizabeth Kuhn, a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who is seeking re-election, said Bevin has not yet seen details of the senators' specific proposal.
"He will thoughtfully review the details of the proposal, as it relates to both public safety and our nation's Constitution," she said.
"Any firearm restrictions should be designed to keep weapons away from those who pose a danger to themselves and others, but should never infringe upon the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and their loved ones."
Seventeen states have enacted laws that allow a court to intervene when someone shows warning signs of impending violence.
Democrats in the Kentucky House and Senate earlier this year proposed similar legislation but the bills died in committee without getting a vote.
The laws vary in different states.
In Indiana, only police can request a court to remove weapons. In Oregon, any person living with the person they are concerned about can ask the court to act.
McGarvey, Adams and Hornback said they are working on a draft of a bill to present lawmakers in January.
They haven't finalized details, such as who could petition the court to remove a gun from a dangerous person, but said it likely would include police, close family members and mental health professionals. They said they are open to also considering teachers.
"Doing nothing is not an answer," McGarvey said, noting that their proposal is bipartisan and represents urban and rural lawmakers.
Hornback, a farmer who described himself as an avid hunter and defender of gun rights, said the proposal is not gun control.
"It's public safety," he said.
Hornback added that lawmakers were discussing the measure before last weekend's mass shootings.
Adams said the law has helped decrease suicides in other states.
The lawmakers said the legislature's interim Judiciary Committee will discuss the legislation Nov. 22.
They also said records of reports to judges would be public -- like emergency protective orders -- and that the legislation would carry a penalty for people who falsely report a dangerous person.
Also participating in the news conference was Louisville Metro Police Department's Lt. Col. LaVita Chavous, who said the proposal has the backing of LMPD.
McGarvey said the National Rifle Association has had varying opinions of the law, depending on how each is written.
An NRA "fact sheet" said the organization will only support legislation that strongly protects both Second Amendment rights and due process rights at the same time
McGarvey also said "the fingerprints" of Whitney Austin, a Louisville resident who was shot 12 times last September in the mass shooting at the Fifth Third Bank headquarters in downtown Cincinnati, "are all over what we are doing."
Austin has started a nonprofit, Whitney-Strong, to try to keep guns from dangerous people and those who should not have them.
She released a video this week saying her group will work in Kentucky for a red flag law.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that he was willing to consider expanding background checks for gun buyers as a caravan of protesters led by U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan headed toward Louisville to press him on gun control.
"What we can't do is fail to pass something," McConnell told WHAS radio host Terry Meiners late Thursday afternoon. "The urgency of this is not lost on any of us."
McConnell's statement showed he might be pivoting away from holding up gun control legislation that had passed the U.S. House, although he didn't mention two gun measures that passed that chamber in February.
But Ryan, upon arriving in McConnell's hometown, told the Courier Journal the senator's words were "a bunch of bologna."
"The history of President Trump and Mitch McConnell is they try to slow walk this until it falls out of the news cycle," said Ryan, who has suspended his presidential campaign in the wake of mass shootings that left 31 people dead in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend.
McConnell has been under intense pressure to act since those shootings, and Ryan called on him Thursday to immediately call the Senate back from its August recess to act on the issue. McConnell did not say that he would bring the Senate back in session.
This week, protesters have amassed at McConnell's Louisville home and office. A profane video of a protester wishing McConnell harm caused his campaign's Twitter account to be suspended after it posted the footage.
In his radio interview, McConnell said the Senate would take up the debate in September with background checks "front and center." Another priority will be red flag laws, which would allow family members or law enforcement to limit a person's access to firearms if they are deemed a potential threat to the public.
Ryan has criticized McConnell for inaction on House bills that passed with bipartisan support and would strengthen background checks in gun purchases.
On Thursday the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which includes 214 mayors from around the country, sent a letter to McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urging them to immediately vote on the two bills.
In February, the Trump administration issued a statement saying both bills would impose oppressive delays and requirements on gun purchases and that the president's advisers would recommend he veto the bills if either were presented to him.
But on Wednesday, President Donald Trump signaled an "appetite" to change the laws on background checks. McConnell followed a day later.
Ryan said his goal is "to make Mitch McConnell as uncomfortable as humanly possible."
"This (gun control) is now something that will be part of my pitch and my message moving forward," he said.
Pipeline owner says no health risks at explosion site
Enbridge Inc., the company that owns the Texas Eastern Pipeline that was the center of a huge explosion in Moreland last week that killed one person and injured others, says it has completed its preliminary testing at the incident site.
In a press release from Michael Barnes, a media relations and crisis communications expert with the company, he said air, soil and water sampling have been conducted off of Indian Camp Road in Lincoln County.
"The results indicate there is no risk to human health," the release reads. When asked more specifically about the type of testing is being done in the area, and how it was determined there is no health risk, Barnes said "there are no other details to share at this moment."
Enbridge says it will "continue to conduct sampling as part of our standard procedure to ensure the ongoing safety of the affected area."
The company is working on a return-to-service plan for two adjacent, 30-inch natural gas pipelines near the incident site. They were taken out of service as a precautionary safety measure.
"These pipelines provide natural gas that is used to heat homes, hospitals, businesses and schools. They are also used as a fuel for electric power generation," the release states. The pipelines will not be returned to service until "we satisfy regulatory requirements and it is safe to do so."
The company says there is no timeline of when that will occur.
Ebridge says it's "on-site care team" continues to provide support to individuals and families impacted by the incident. The team has been working with the Red Cross and numerous other support organizations, the company says, to provide assistance with housing arrangements for those affected, on an individual basis.
The National Transportation Safety Board took control of the incident site, in order to run the investigation, which has not been released. Those with homes still standing in the area were reportedly allowed back in.
