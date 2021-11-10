The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Jonathan E. Dailey, of Nortonville, was served with a bench warrant and charged with failure to appear in court on Thursday, November 4.
Rella Haskins, of Paducah, was charged with theft of a stolen credit/debt card, Friday, November 5.
Kristopher Ervin, of Earlington, was charged with public intoxication in the 1{sup}st{/sup} and 2{sup}nd{/sup} offense, Sunday, November 7.
