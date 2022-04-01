During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Hanson City Commission approved to move forward on a grant-funded clean water project that will allow the city to expand water service.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the city received a $110,000 grant from the Kentucky Cleaner Water Program to help improve water lines, and the commission had to approve the grant in order to accept the funds.
“The money was allotted to the county, and all the cities worked together to split that money to give to the towns for upgrades,” she zsaid.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley said the grant money will be used to expand the water line out Sunset Road. He said they are also looking into using the money to help replace the main water pumps.
“Those are the two things we are using that money for,” he said.
There are restrictions on what the money can be used for like with any grant. He said the commission just agreed to the terms of the grant at the meeting.
Also during the meeting, the commission unanimously passed the second reading of the mobile food vendor ordinance.
Pearson said they have been having more inquiries from food trucks about coming to Hanson, so this creates some guidelines for them.
“Our ordinance coincides with Madisonville’s, and I did that to keep it cohesive and without any confusion from our town to Madisonville,” she said.
The commission went into a closed session during the meeting to discuss potential personnel changes. No action was taken during the meeting.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at Hanson City Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.