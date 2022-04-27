According to Madisonville Police, driving with an expired temporary tag has landed a Madisonville woman behind bars on charges for drugs and for using someone else’s EBT card falsely collecting benefits.
Officers say at around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday they were traveling behind a vehicle on McLaughlin Avenue when they noticed there was no visible license plate. When officers performed a traffic stop, the driver, Tiffany N. Almon, 34 of Madisonville, provided her drivers license and an expired insurance card.
While the officers was verifying whether or not Almon had active insurance, an MPD K-9 unit arrived on the scene and deployed his dog to conduct a “free sniff” around the exterior of the vehicle. Officers say the dog alerted them to the presence of narcotics.
When central dispatch notified officers that Almon’s insurance was expired and that the vehicle was not currently registered with the state, she and a passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle.
Officers say a search of the vehicle located two loaded syringes, which police say Almon identified as containing meth. The search also turned up suspected Xanax, suboxones, marijuana and more meth. Police say Almon admitted ownership of all the drugs. Officers also located an expired temporary tag displayed out of view in the rear window.
She was taken into custody and charged with no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, possession of meth, possession of unspecified drugs, possession of marijuana and improper display of registration plates.
Police also located an EBT card in the vehicle belonging to a separate individual. Police say that Almon explained that the owner had given the card to her to buy drinks and she had forgotten to return it. The owner of the card could not be located to either confirm or deny the claim, so she was additionally charged with fraudulent use of an ID card to receive benefits.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.