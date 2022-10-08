Hopkins County Schools is hoping to give middle schoolers an advantage through a partnership with Advanced Kentucky.
Last year, Hopkins County Schools partnered with Advanced Kentucky to participate in a three-year program called Access to Algebra, which focuses on preparing middle school students for higher-level math.
Director of Assessment Dr. Andy Belcher said Advanced Kentucky and Access to Algebra train all the middle school teachers during the summer on how to teach higher-level math.
“It is more of a way of getting our teachers a tool kit on how to teach advanced level math to students this age,”
he said.
He said Advanced Kentucky has been very supportive of the teachers, with a representative from Frankfort visiting regularly.
“They will come in and teach more of those Laying The Foundation lessons here in our schools, so we are very grateful for that support that they continue to give our teachers,” said Belcher.
Kilee Beshear, an eighth-grade math teacher at South Hopkins Middle School, said Access to Algebra is not a separate class. As a teacher, she is taught different techniques and lessons to incorporate into her math lessons.
“We just try to implement more rigorous activities and assessments,” she said. “We try to get the kids to see more difficult concepts than you would in regular eighth-grade math through the training and activities they teach us.”
All students in sixth through eighth grades have lessons incorporated into their math class from Access to Algebra, but only seventh graders and eighth graders take the PSAT at the end of the year.
Belcher explained that the seventh and eighth graders get the PSAT 8-9. The schools use that test as a way to measure growth in the students learning. He said the schools look at the seventh-grade results to determine a goal for that class as eighth-graders.
“Here is what they made on the exam, and here is where we think we can move them to with all the training that we have gotten,” said Belcher.
Director of Secondary Instruction Alaina Lancaster said every middle school set a goal for their students to reach between taking the PSAT in seventh grade and again in eighth grade.
“That is where we were recognized as an outstanding district because the goals that each of our middles set were met,” she said. “They said that was rare for every school in the district to meet all their goals.”
Advanced Kentucky and Access to Algebra also offer incentives to the students for reaching their goals. The students who do reach their goals not only get educational gains but also $50.
Belcher said last year’s eighth-grade class was the first class to take the PSAT in seventh grade and receive the reward for improvements.
Beshear said last year her students didn’t know what was going on.
“They knew they took the PSAT in seventh grade and it was hard, and they were going to have to take it again in eighth grade,” she said.
There were so many kids last year who improved through Access to Algebra and received an award that this year’s eighth-grade class has been very motivated to do well from the beginning.
Beshear said with this being the school’s second year participating in Access to Algebra, they only have one year left.
Lancaster said the school district’s goal is to continue a lot of the concepts the middle school math teachers have learned through Access to Algebra and continue implementing those concepts for the next group of middle schoolers.
“It is our hope to continue to offer more advanced opportunities for students from eighth grade into high school,” she said.
