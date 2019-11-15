Baby found in lap of drug suspect

A Madisonville woman will have a court hearing Friday, Nov. 22 after police say they found her unconscious in a car with a one-year-old child in her lap.
A police report says officers spotted Jaymee Lee Capps, 32, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the back parking lot of a church on South Franklin Street. Officers were able to awaken Capps, and at first she denied using any alcohol or drugs.
Police say Capps acted like she was drunk, and eventually admitted using the opioid suboxone earlier in the day. Capps claimed she was trying to find a playground where the toddler could play.
Capps is charged with public intoxication and first-degree wanton endangerment. She was held Thursday on $1,000 bond.
