Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report Friday:
• Larry W. Harvey, 50, of Nortonville was charged Thursday with fleeing or evading police, 1st-degree (on foot).
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• William E. Linville, 33, of Earlington was charged Thursday with public intoxication from a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of synthetic drugs, 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance 1st-degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).
• Jonah M. Mills, 35, of Manitou was charged Thursday with drug paraphernalia — buy or possess — giving officer false identifying information and public intoxication from a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Alexander M. Reid, 27, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with assault, 4th-degree (domestic violence) minor injury and disorderly conduct, 2nd-degree.
• Michael M. McGregor, 46, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Boyd County warrant.
• Charlie J. Sasser, 28, of Elkton was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Darrell W. DeMoss, 58, of Earlington was charged Friday with alcohol intoxication in a public space 1st and 2nd offense and disorderly conduct, 2nd-degree.
