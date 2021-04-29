Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Shakur Tyler, 25, of Paducah, was charged Tuesday with one headlight, no registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and possession of marijuana.
Jacob Blanton, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Randy Payne, 68, of Providence, was charged Tuesday with second-degree strangulation, menacing, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Christopher Spivey, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
