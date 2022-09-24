Donations Needed:
{child_byline}By Jodi Camp
Reporter
jcamp@the-messenger.com{/child_byline}
Toiletries — travel shampoo, travel conditioner, body soap, deodorant, packages of 3 blade disposable razors, travel size shaving cream
Food — saltine crackers, individually wrapped packages of healthy snacks (nuts, trail mix, pretzels, crackers), juice and juice boxes, Gatorade, individual peanut butter packets
Paper/Plastic Products — cups, bowls, plates, dinner napkins, plastic forks, knives, spoons, paper towels
Cleaning Supplies — disinfectant wipes, liquid dish soap, laundry detergent
Clothing — gently used or new men and women apparel in small, medium and large, belts for men and women, closed toed shoes, winter boots for men and women, winter hats, gloves, scarves, coats, new packaged underwear
