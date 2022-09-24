Donations Needed:

Toiletries — travel shampoo, travel conditioner, body soap, deodorant, packages of 3 blade disposable razors, travel size shaving cream

Food — saltine crackers, individually wrapped packages of healthy snacks (nuts, trail mix, pretzels, crackers), juice and juice boxes, Gatorade, individual peanut butter packets

Paper/Plastic Products — cups, bowls, plates, dinner napkins, plastic forks, knives, spoons, paper towels

Cleaning Supplies — disinfectant wipes, liquid dish soap, laundry detergent

Clothing — gently used or new men and women apparel in small, medium and large, belts for men and women, closed toed shoes, winter boots for men and women, winter hats, gloves, scarves, coats, new packaged underwear

