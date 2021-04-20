After a discussion at Monday night’s Madisonville City Council meeting, action to allow scooters to be placed in downtown Madisonville died for lack of a motion, initially stopping the introduction of the service into the city.
City Clerk Kim Blue said she and other city officials had been meeting with representatives from Bird Scooters about possibly bringing the ride-renting business to the area.
Bird was described in the meeting’s paperwork as a “last-mile, scooter sharing company dedicated to bringing … transportation solutions to community partners.”
The scooters are dockless and are monitored through a GPS network.
According to Blue, Bird could create a no-ride zone on the corridor of North Main Street, keeping the major east and west intersections operational, but scooters wouldn’t be able to ride north and south.
“They would be in a docking station somewhere,” said Blue, adding that even skateboards are not allowed on sidewalks in the city.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said larger cities that he and others have met with have reported they are already going away from this business opportunity due to damage that has been done to private property. There is also a liability of scooters being left around the city if they stop working.
Cotton said at full charge, the scooters can travel up to 15 miles per hour.
“It sounds like they are a problem,” said Council member Frank Stevenson. “Not sure the benefit would outweigh the problems. We don’t allow skateboards on the sidewalk, we have a place for them. This would be a whole other level of intrusion on the roadways. I just think it would be a hazard. Even side streets would be a problem.”
Council member Chad Menser said he saw both sides of the situation but was more concerned about public safety.
“I think the main issue I see is more of a public safety issue,” he said. “I believe this company thinks they will come in and make money and be profitable in the city, so you can look at that aspect of commerce … but also understand what it will look like, public wise. Will the scooters be on the sidewalk versus the street?”
Council member Amy Cruz voiced concerns about who would be liable for injuries or damages.
“Where does that fall?” she said. “Does it fall back on the city or the company?”
Debbie Todd, who oversees the city’s zoning and permits department, said the company would take the liability on themselves and carry insurance.
“I would still think the city had some risks there because we permitted it,” she said.
Blue added that the city does not have bike lanes, which is what the scooters would be expected to use.
Also at the meeting, the council:
• approved closure of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Branch Street to East Noel Avenue from June 11 -13 for the Rosenwald Unity Court Classic 3-on-3 baseketball tournament. Early registration for the event is May 15 and the deadline to register is June 1. The cost is $100 per team.
• awarded a bid to Compass Minerals for road salt for 375 tons for a total of $37,875, a price of $101 per ton.
• heard a report from Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan that the department responded to 3,927 calls for March. The department made 229 arrests in March compared to 143 arrests a year prior.
• heard a report from the Madisonville Fire Department that included 103 calls in March — with 38 fire calls and 65 medical.
