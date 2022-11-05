Little Sweeties Consignment Shop, formally known as Oh Sew Sweet Boutique, located at 210 East Street, will be opening to the public today, just in time to offer holiday shopping weekend deals.

“This idea stemmed from our tornado relief efforts from last December,” owner Alaina Scott said. “We seen so many families suffering during this time and after months of going back and forth we seen a need for a children’s consignment shop in town.”

