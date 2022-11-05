Little Sweeties Consignment Shop, formally known as Oh Sew Sweet Boutique, located at 210 East Street, will be opening to the public today, just in time to offer holiday shopping weekend deals.
“This idea stemmed from our tornado relief efforts from last December,” owner Alaina Scott said. “We seen so many families suffering during this time and after months of going back and forth we seen a need for a children’s consignment shop in town.”
The consignment shop will feature gently used, pre-loved, smoke free items ranging from newborn to size 12, for both boys and girls clothing in all various brands and styles.
According to Scott, individuals donating items must drop off and place everything in a tote, labeled with their name and contact information. Staff will go through each item and depending on said items, a purchase offer will be made. Customers will have 48 hours to accept or decline the offer.
“We want to make things affordable for our community without breaking the bank.”
A price chart is located on Little Sweetie’s Consignment Shop’s Facebook page so you can see what brands are worth when considering making a donation.
Right now they are accepting fall and winter items only. For more information all are encouraged to stop by in person or visit their Facebook page.
