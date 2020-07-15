Amid the pandemic, Madisonville Community College continues to reach the next generation of students through its Guided Learning Academic Development virtual summer camp and its “Pathway to Enrollment” event.
This week, middle school students are enjoying an hour each day attending the camp through Facebook Live sessions.
Director James Bowles said the camp, which has been in the community for over 20 years, almost didn’t happen because of COVID-19. However, a group of students approached him while at the supermarket and asked if the camp was happening.
“We just thought about our whole purpose here — which is trying to prepare students for college. This is a pipeline program,” he said. “The program is to help those students start thinking about college early.
Camp instructor and NASA retiree, Robert Carter, Jr., has been involved with the camp for over eight years.
“James Bowles reached out to me and said, ‘Bobby, would you mind coming and present something about space for the middle schoolers?’ ” said Carter. “And I said, ‘Oh yes.’ ”
On Tuesday, Carter taught digital campers about food in space. Throughout the week, students will learn about animals from Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park naturalist Haley Joseph. They will also learn about starting a business from banker Ashley Foster and cultural matters from Lassie Bowles and Brittney Stevenson.
“We have a group of people that care for them, and we’re working hard to try to make things better so they can achieve their goals in life,” said Bowles.
On Monday, MCC will offer its “Pathway to Enrollment” for new and returning students. The event runs through Thursday, July 23.
“MCC is offering the ‘Pathway to Enrollment’ event for students to have an easy way to get registered for fall,” said MCC’s Public Relations coordinator Emily Ray. “And to let students know that we are here for them, on campus, to help them meet their educational and career goals.”
Staff members from the school’s enrollment center are available by appointment to ease the process. Students can choose an in-person appointment on the north campus or a virtual one.
All who attend are eligible to win laptops and gift cards, according to a news release.
The fall term will offer a variety of class formats, including entirely online, face-to-face and hybrid options as well. MCC also provides several scheduling options, with 16-, 12- and 8-week sessions, so students can create a schedule that fits their life.
To register for the remainder of the GLAD virtual camp, visit bit.ly/GLADRegistration. For more information about “Pathways to Enrollment” or to schedule an appointment, visit madisonville.kctcs.edu/admissions/ pathway.
