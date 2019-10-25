How to Choose the Best Cuts of Meat Cooking skills coupled with selection of meat will make a great meal

Choosing the best cuts of meat may mean a simple trip your local supermarket, where a variety of fresh meats are on display along with higher-priced cuts available for custom cuts. Or perhaps it means locating a local butcher with access to locally sourced meats and a deep knowledge of what cuts could best bring out the flavor of your planned dish.
Either way, it can be a bit overwhelming to determine which cut is best for every dish. But follow a few basic steps, and you'll select the perfect cut every time.
The following are a few more tips to help you through the process of finding the best cut of meat.
Consider recipe needs
1. Choose the right cut of meat for your recipe. Consider how you are cooking the meat and what you want your result to be. Traditional barbecue uses cheap, tough cuts and cooks them slowly until they become soft and tender. On the other hand, a barbecue brisket is chewy and tough because it is cooked quickly over a full blast of heat. But that same meat can become delicious and smooth if you smoke it slowly over low heat for hours.
Other cuts of meat will become tough and flavorless if you grill them too slowly. For example, Porterhouse or T-bone are best cooked over high, direct heat for a short time.
Know the meat's quality/quantity
2. Consider the density or toughness of the meat and its fat content. Density can be hard to ascertain, so usually the cut indicates the density or toughness. Meats culled from different areas of an animal tend to be more or less tender. Marbling - small streaks of fat running through the cut - can sometimes tell you about the fat content. Many people think marbling gives meat its best flavor.
However, the quality of the marbling is important. Big veins of fat don't cook very easily, so thick and consistent cuts of marbled meat would need to be slow-cooked to release the flavor. Small, thin ribbons of fat are usually excellent for a traditional steak cooked over high heat.
Examine the meat's color
3. Examine the color of the meat and ask whether carbon monoxide is used to keep it looking red. Meat browns quickly when exposed to air. If you find bright-red meat without additives used to preserve that vivid color, then it is an ultra-fresh cut.
Novice cooks might start with a cheaper cut of meat, such as sirloin steak for grilling. Once you have practiced your grilling skills, work your way up to expensive meats such as New York strips, T-bones, filet mignon and Porterhouse.
Ultimately, it is the quality of your cooking skills coupled with your selection of meat that will make a great meal.
